M62 closed in both directions after 'serious police incident'

The M62 is closed in both directions due to a "police led incident" causing miles of queuing and hour-long delays near Leeds.

The road has been closed since around 5am between Junction 32 for Pontefract and Junction 31 for Normanton and is expected to be closed for hours.

Highways England is reporting that the incident is causing hour-long delays on the westbound carriageway and there is five miles of queuing currently.

Earlier there were reports of people in the road. West Yorkshire Police said it was working to release cars but could not say how long the closure will last.

A full diversion is in place