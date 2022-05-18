A sexual predator who raped a woman after climbing in to her house through a window and has been jailed.

The woman was out when Soloman Sanyas, of Wincobank Avenue in Sheffield, got in to her property in May last year.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how police investigations revealed he used garden furniture to climb up to the window.

The victim, who he knew, returned home earlier than expected and found Sanyas in a bedroom. Following an argument he dragged her down the stairs and raped her in her living room.

After the attack the woman called 999. The call handler described her as being "petrified and distressed".

Sanyas then threatened the woman, as well as getting associates to threaten her, to try to derail the investigation.

But, after a week-long trial, he was found guilty of rape, witness intimidation and assault. He was jailed for ten years and given a ten-year restraining order.

PC Bernice O'Brien, of the South Yorkshire Police Sheffield Protecting Vulnerable People Team, praised the woman's bravery.

She said: "I would like to commend her for continuing to ensure Sanyas receives the punishment he deserves.

"During the investigation Sanyas intimidated the victim on multiple occasions and had known associates threaten her to stop police intervention.

"By remaining strong she has ensured that Sanyas cannot harm her or anyone else. I am pleased Sanyas has received a lengthy custodial sentence."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.