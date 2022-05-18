A serving police officer has pleaded guilty to making more than 8,000 indecent images of children over a seven-year period.

Christopher Douglas Groom was arrested in December last year and subsequently suspended by North Yorkshire Police.

Leeds Magistrates' Court heard a mobile phone and computer seized from the 41-year-old showed thousands of images of abuse.

He was subsequently charged with making 8,707 category 'C' indecent photographs of children between 3 December, 2014, and 14 November, 2021.

During a ten-minute court hearing today, 18 May, Groom, who wore a grey shirt and tie, admitted the charge.

The court heard that the offence was unrelated to Groom's role as a police officer.

North Yorkshire Police confirmed Groom, of Main Street, Claxton, Malton, had been suspended since 16 December last year, adding that they would issue a formal response at the conclusion of the court proceedings.

Groom will be sentenced next month.

