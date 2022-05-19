Twelve men are due to appear in court charged with child sex offences dating back to 1996.

The men, aged between 42 and 58, face a range of charges, including rape, gross indecency and indecent assault of a girl under the age of 14, and indecent assault of a girl under 16.

Nine of the men are from Keighley. The others are from Bradford, Bingley, and Nottingham.

All charges relate to incidents on two victims, which are alleged to have occurred in the Bradford and Keighley areas between 1996 and 1998.

The men are due to appear at Bradford Magistrates' Court on Friday, 20 May.