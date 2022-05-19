A convicted sex offender who sent indecent images to a member of a vigilante group posing as a schoolgirl has been jailed.

Carl Bielby, of Beverley Road, Hull, met what he thought was an 11-year-old girl in an internet chat room.

The 34-year-old told her he was a single father of two and said she could escape foster care by getting pregnant.

Hull Crown Court heard Bielby's target was in fact a "decoy" from a group of self-styled paedophile hunters, who call themselves Cobra UK.

The 34-year-old was arrested and admitted attempting sexual communication with a child, attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity and breach of a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).

Geraldine Kelly, prosecuting, told the court the communication happened in August last year.

She said Bielby told the girl he wanted to "arrange to meet up with her to get her pregnant so she would not have to return to foster care" and would "treat her like a princess".

The court heard the two continued messaging each other for a week. Bielby sent her intimate pictures of himself, and asked her to do the same in return.

Bielby then arranged to meet up with her in Harlow, Essex, but failed to turn up.

However, he later arranged to meet her at Hull railway station. The paedophile hunter group told police, who arrested him.

The court heard Bielby had previously spent over seven years in prison for engaging and attempting to engage in sexual activity with children.

During the sentencing, Recorder Hampton told Bielby: "You have a distorted view related to sex and children. You are of high risk of harm to both male and female children."

Bielby was jailed for six years and nine months, with an extended licence period of five years.