An investigation has been launched by the Football Association into footage allegedly showing Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie stamping on a fan.

The incident happened during a pitch invasion after United's defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Championship play-off semi-final on Tuesday, 17 May.

A video posted on social media appears to show Blades striker McBurnie tangling with a fan who had fallen onto the ground.

The FA confirmed that it was aware of the footage and was looking into it, while Nottinghamshire Police said they were also investigating.

Fans invaded the pitch after the game. Credit: PA

Inspector Andy Wright said: "We have been made aware of a video circulating on social media showing a possible altercation where a Forest fan can be seen on the ground following the play-off semi-final.

"We have now started an investigation into this incident.

"The person in question has not yet reported the incident, but we would urge them to come forward along with any other persons who may have witnessed the incident or have video footage so we can establish the full circumstances.

"We would particularly appeal to the owner of the original footage to make contact."

Neither Sheffield United or Forest have commented on the incident.

On Wednesday night, 25-year-old McBurnie appeared to dispute any claims of wrongdoing in an exchange on Twitter.

A post by a fan on the social media platform said: "Wish that video was in full context - looks more like he was trying to step over him with one bad leg! Could be wrong!"

McBurnie endorsed the tweet with a "100" emoji - taken to mean he agreed 100 per cent - but said nothing else.

He also 'liked' a tweet posted by Blades' assistant kit man Adam Geelan, which said: "Fan illegally enters the pitch provokes and tries to push Rian (Brewster) he defends himself and the kid falls on Oli's broken foot can clearly see there's no stamp, ridiculous post especially when stewards and police were stood there watching it happen and was left to ourselves to defend."