Nottingham Forest fan's fundraiser in solidarity with Sheffield United's Billy Sharp

Billy Sharp needed four stitches to a wound to his lip after the incident. Credit: PA

An online fundraiser launched by a rival fan in solidarity with Sheffield United's Billy Sharp after he was attacked on the pitch has raised more than £12,000.

The appeal was set up by Nottingham Forest fan, Zoe Potts, after the Blades captain was headbutted by a Forest season ticket holder following the sides' Championship play-off semi-final on Tuesday, 17 May.

She set a target of £500 to show "condemnation" for the attack. But the fundraiser has now collected more than 20 times that amount, with the money being donated to Martin's House Hospice – a charity chosen by Sharp himself.

Writing on the Just Giving website, Ms Potts said: "Wow guys 'n' gals, we are smashing this and I am so proud to be a Red today. One mindless idiot does not represent us."

Sharp – a former Forest player – was attacked by 30-year-old Robert Biggs during a pitch invasion after Forest beat United on penalties.

He needed four stitches to a wound to his lip. On Thursday, 19 May, Biggs admitted assault and was jailed.

Nottingham Forest fans celebrate on the pitch after they reach the play off final Credit: PA

The judge said it was a "targeted act of aggression."

Sharp had previously thanked fans for their messages and support and said that a "mindless idiot" ruined an "unbelievable night of football", but added he wouldn't let it spoil his respect for Forest fans.

