Home Office officials were jeered by more than 100 protestors as they arrived for a public meeting over controversial plans for an asylum seeker centre in a Yorkshire village.

There were boos and chants of "wrong plan, wrong place" outside the village hall in Linton-on-Ouse as some of the village's 600 residents voiced their anger.

The meeting, on Thursday, 19 May, came around a month after proposals were announced for an accommodation centre at the former RAF base for up to 1,500 people seeking asylum.

The first group of asylum seekers is set to arrive by the end of the month, most of them expected to be men aged 18 to 40.

Residents are angry over the plans Credit: PA Images

Residents of the North Yorkshire village say they are angry at a lack of consultation over the plan.

Speaking to ITV News ahead of the meeting, Olga Matthias, from the Linton-on-Ouse Action Group, said: "[We feel] frustration at the Home Office's intransigence towards this village, towards the residents of the surrounding villages, towards local politicians, towards our MP.

"This site that they say they've chosen is one of eight. They haven't announced where the other seven are going to be. But this village is being used as a guinea pig for this absolutely ludicrous idea of putting 1,500 asylum seekers in one place."

She added: "The Home Office is appearing to be extraordinarily stubborn over this matter. Quite frankly I would say they are behaving like school yard bullies, not leaders in our Government."

Play Brightcove video

Among those opposing the plan is the Conservative MP for Thirsk and Malton, Kevin Hollinrake.

He has joined residents in urging the Government to ditch the plan, saying it is in "entirely the wrong location" and that it will effectively place villagers "under house arrest".

But the Government says it intends to go ahead with its plans, which are part of wider measures which will also see asylum seekers sent to Rwanda to have their applications processed.

In a statement, the Home Office said: "The asylum reception centre at Linton-on-Ouse will help end our reliance on expensive hotels which are costing the taxpayer almost £5million a day. We are engaging with local stakeholders about the use of the site.

The former RAF base is to become an asylum centre Credit: PA Images

"The new plan for immigration will fix this broken asylum system, allowing us to support those in genuine need while preventing abuse of the system and deterring illegal entry to the UK."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.