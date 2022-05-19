Man charged over alleged attack on Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp

A man has been charged with assault following an alleged attack on Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp on the pitch after the club's defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Championship play-off semi-final.

Police launched an investigation after a video of the incident on Tuesday night was shared on social media.

Thirty one -year-old Sharp - who used to play for Forest - was knocked to the ground and was left needing stitches.

Robert Biggs, 30, of Derbyshire, has now been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and going on to the playing area at a football match. He is due to appear in court on Thursday (May 19).

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Cases such as this will hopefully serve as a deterrent to anyone thinking of getting involved in violent disorder at football matches. Incidents are treated extremely seriously by the force and football clubs and people involved will be held to account."

Police have reminded people that criminal proceedings are active and posts, comments and video footage on social media could be held in contempt of court.