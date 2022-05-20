A comedy gig staged at a Peak District cave had to be abandoned after a fan got stuck in a tree 100ft above ground.

The man was on his way to the John Shuttleworth performance at Peak Cavern in Castleton – also known as "Devil's Arse" – when he got into difficulties on Thursday night, 19 May.

In a post on Facebook, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team said: "He came into extreme difficulties and slipped, just managing to catch a tree to arrest his fall, inches from a 100ft drop to the cavern floor.

"Unfortunately the concert had to be cancelled, and people had to be evacuated from the area due to the danger of rocks being dislodged on to the concert goers below."

The team, who were called shortly before 9pm, rigged up a rope rescue system to lower one of their members to the man's position. He was secured into a "rescue nappy" before being brought to safety.

The team used a 'rescue nappy' to hoist the man to safety. Credit: Edale Mountain Rescue Team

The man suffered a cut and bruising but was otherwise unharmed.

Shuttleworth – real name Graham Fellows – later tweeted to confirm the man was "safe and well" and joking that he would have to "write a song about it".