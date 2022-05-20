Hundreds of people have lined the streets of Hull for the funeral of Yvonne Blenkinsop, the last surviving member of a group of women who became known as the "headscarf revolutionaries".

Yvonne, who was seen as a working class hero, died on 24 April at the age of 83.

She and her fellow campaigners were credited with saving the lives of thousands of men at sea, having fought for safety improvements on board fishing vessels in the wake of the deaths of 58 men in three separate incidents – the so-called "triple trawler tragedy".

The campaign took wives, daughters, sisters and mothers from Hessle Road to the House of Commons to call for greater protections.

Lillian Billocca fought alongside Yvonne for tougher laws, including radio operators for all ships, and safety improvementss.

Her son, Ernie Billocca, said he was proud of what they both achieved.

He said: "It's hard to quantify, we are very proud. A very bubbly, a very outgoing, very outspoken as well. She was a lovely lady."

The procession made its way down Hessle Road before stopping at both her named bench at the Boulevard junction and at Rayners public house.

Her funeral at All Saints Church was attended by friends, family and political figures. The former Hull MP, Lord Prescott, was one of the many paying his respects.

He said: "I think of her time, all her life, what she did, the things she did. I just want to say that she's a wonderful lady."

In 2018 Yvonne was awarded the Freedom of the City of Hull.

But the Hull West and Hessle MP Emma Hardy has been among those calling for a permanent memorial in the city.