A man has been arrested after allegedly making a threat about a West Yorkshire MP.

Council staff at Morley Town Hall reported that threats about Andrea Jenkyns, the MP for Morley and Outwood, had been made on Friday.

West Yorkshire Police said the Conservative MP was not present at the time.

Officers said she was found by officers and offered reassurance.

A force spokesperson said: "Officers are continuing to liaise with Mrs Jenkyns and her team to provide safeguarding and reassurance for them."

The man was questioned on suspicion of a public order offence.

