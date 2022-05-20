Mum who 'squashed' baby to death while on drugs avoids charges

Prosecutors say a mother who fatally "squashed" her baby after taking cocaine will not face charges – despite a coroner ruling that the girl was unlawfully killed.

Keira-Mae Jones was just two days old when she was found face down on a bed in the room of her mother Aimee Jones on the neonatal ward at Barnsley Hospital on 16 May, 2020.

She suffered catastrophic brain injuries and spent 16 weeks on life support at Sheffield's Royal Hallamshire Hospital before dying on 14 September that year.

An inquest heard that Mrs Jones, 32, was likely to have taken cocaine on the day her daughter was found fatally injured.

After her daughter's death Mrs Jones, of Ashbourne Road, Barnsley, was arrested on suspicion of "overlay" – an offence relating to the death of an infant while in bed with an adult who is under the influence of alcohol or other substances.

Mrs Jones was arrested following the death of Keira-May. Credit: MEN Media/Yorkshire Live

She was not charged. But, after ruling that Keira-Mae was unlawfully killed, the coroner, David Urpeth, said he would refer the case back to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to be "reassessed".

The CPS said that it had now concluded its review.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: "The case was referred back to CPS by South Yorkshire Police on the basis that the inquest revealed further evidence.

"It was reconsidered in light of the evidence provided at the inquest. After careful review, we concluded there was insufficient evidence to charge."

The inquest, in January, heard Keira-Mae was born on 14 May 2020 and was not allowed home because she was to be placed into immediate foster care.

Her mother was given contact with her while in hospital and was provided with a room with a bed next to her cot and close to the nurses' station.

The inquest heard how Mrs Jones woke up and told horrified nurses she had "accidentally squashed the baby" as Keira-Mae lay lifeless in her arms.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.