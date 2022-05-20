Police investigating footage of an incident allegedly involving a Sheffield United player have made an arrest.

Nottinghamshire Police launched an inquiry after a video started circulating on social media said to show striker Oli McBurnie tangling with a Nottingham Forest fan on the pitch at the City Ground.

It happened during a pitch invasion following Forest's victory on penalties in the Championship play-off semi-final on Tuesday, 17 May.

A force spokesperson said: "Officers have been reviewing the contents of a social media video showing an incident at the end of Tuesday’s play off semi-final match between Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United at the City Ground.

"A 25-year-old man presented himself to police and was arrested on suspicion of assault. He has since been released on police bail."

Forest, who beat the Blades 2-1 in the first leg, were taken to extra time and penalties after losing the return leg by the same scoreline. They won the shoot-out 3-2.

During the pitch invasion that followed a Forest fan headbutted United captain Billy Sharp. He later admitted assault and was jailed.

That incident was unrelated to the investigation into the video allegedly involving McBurnie.

Det Insp Nicholas Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We are working hard to understand the sequence of events depicted in this video and have now interviewed a suspect.

"As our investigation continues we would like to speak any other witnesses who have not yet come forward."

