Residents of Hull have been left amused after spotting an "obvious" error on posters advertising events to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The advertisements are displayed across the city ahead of a national weekend of festivities celebrating Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne. The only problem – as one resident pointed out – is that they appear to have reduced the length of her reign by a decade.

The commentator said: "Hull City Council has made a big mistake on one of their signs about the Platinum Jubilee. Instead of saying '70' years they have put '60' years."

Some eagle-eyed locals pointed out the error on the posters displayed across the city.

Another added: "Once you see it, you can't un-see it. It is very obvious so I don't know how they didn't notice it."

The council said it was aware of the error and was working to correct the posters where possible.

A spokesperson said: "We apologise for the mistake, but wouldn’t want this to distract from the bumper weekend of Platinum Jubilee celebrations coming to Hull next month."

Across four days, the city will host free street parties and family events as part of a "bumper Jubilee weekend event."

Hull Marina Credit: PA

What is happening in Hull to mark the Queen's Jubilee?

The jubilee celebrates 70 years since the Queen became the head of state after the death of her father, King George VI, on 6 February, 1952. A four-day bank holiday weekend will take place from Thursday, 2 June, to Sunday, 5 June.

As well as street parties, the city has organised a flotilla on the Humber Estuary.

It will see 70 vessels sail from Minerva Pier, next to the Marina in Hull, to the Humber Bridge at Hessle, with spectators gathering on the banks of the estuary, on Thursday, 2 June.

A flotilla of 70 vessels which will set sail on the evening of Thursday 2, June the official date of the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty’s coronation, from Hull Marina and sailing to the Humber Bridge as a prelude to the lighting of the Hessle Town Council Beacon.

The craft will range from inshore lifeboats operated by Humber Rescue and an eclectic mix of pleasure boats, to firefighting tugs and fast patrol boats from Humberside Police and Humberside Fire Service. There will be historic ships including Humber Sloops and Keels and Trawlers from the UK fishing fleet, all representing the Humber’s history.

A replica of Admiral Lord Nelson’s Royal Navy Schooner HMS Pickle will also set sail.