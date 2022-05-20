A cricket club which burned down three years ago is to celebrate its official reopening by holding its own version of The Ashes.

Prized club mementos and photographs, stretching back almost a century, were lost in the suspected arson attack at Olicanian Cricket Club, Ilkley, West Yorkshire, in 2019.

But after a long rebuilding project, the new clubhouse will be opened on Sunday, May 22, by former Yorkshire and England bowler, Ryan Sidebottom.

The ex-England paceman will unveil a plaque before the start of a match between an Olicanian Select XI and a team of overseas and local players drawn from across the Airedale and Wharfedale Senior League.

The winners of the match will win the "Olicanian Ashes" – a trophy containing two charred cricket bails mounted in oak and glass.

The bails were retrieved from the wreckage of the club’s former pavilion and are all that remains of the former clubhouse.

The Olicanian Ashes trophy is the work of cabinet maker Brent Thompson. Credit: Olicanian Cricket Club

Club president Mick Christopher said the new trophy will remain on English soil, like the original Ashes.

He said: "This is the club’s first piece of new memorabilia. It will be staying firmly in the new pavilion, win or lose."It’s going to be a great day for all of us at the cricket club, and an emotional one. The clubhouse will be named the ‘David House Pavilion’ in memory of our former chairman who died in December."

An Arson attack destroyed the club's original pavilion in 2019. Credit: ITV News

The pavilion took around 15 months to build and cost more than half a million pounds.

Club trustee, Mark Dexter, thanked fans and crickets clubs around the area for their financial and emotional support.

He said: "It's been a rollercoaster along the way, but people, fans, and cricket clubs, have been supportive, in emotional support as much as materially. The opening of the new pavilion is a way of saying thank you to everyone over the last two and a half years."

The build was funded through a variety of donations, an insurance pay-out and some financial support from the England and Wales Cricket Board and Sport England.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.