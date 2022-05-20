Two more school buses have been stolen in the latest in a series of incidents in Calderdale, bringing the total number of thefts to seven in just a matter of weeks.

Officers released CCTV images of the buses being taken from Ferney Lee Primary School, on Ferney Lee Road, in Todmorden.

The suspects cut through gates to gain entry between 6pm and 7pm on Thursday, 19 May. Both minibuses are silver, and carry the school logo.

West Yorkshire Police believe the vehicles are being taken over the county border to Rochdale.

The force is appealing for any witnesses to come forward, as well as any dash-cam footage.

The vehicles are silver with school logos on them. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Insp Ben Doughty said: "We are aware that these further thefts will be unsettling to the community and I want to reassure residents and other minibus owners that we are doing what we can to find those responsible.

"We are working closely with Greater Manchester Police and Lancashire Police, who are assisting with our enquiries."

It comes after five minibuses were stolen in Todmorden and Halifax between Monday, 25 April, and Sunday 8 May.

Four of them were taken from school grounds.