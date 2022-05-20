Leaders in a Lincolnshire market town say they have been left "disappointed" after their bid for city status was rejected.

On Friday, eight new UK cities were named as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, including Doncaster.

Bangor, Colchester, Douglas, Dunfermline, Milton Keynes, Wrexham and Stanley also received the title. But Boston missed out.

Michelle Sacks, deputy chief executive at Boston Borough Council, said: "We are hugely disappointed that Boston was not successful in the application but we congratulate those new UK cities and wish them every success in maximising those opportunities that City Status brings to communities."

In their application, leaders said the town has a "remarkable and rich heritage" with a particularly diverse and transient community – qualities it prides itself on.

The council is now looking ahead to the next opportunity for the town.

"It has certainly raised our profile and we continue to work hard with our partners and our focus moves forward to the next opportunity, which will be submitting the Levelling up submission very soon."

The Cabinet Office said the new cities can expect a boost to local communities and the opening up of new opportunities for people who live there

Eight new UK cities were named as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Perth, which was granted city status in 2012 as part of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee, has seen its local economy expand by 12% over the last ten years.

The Platinum Jubilee civic honours competition required applicants applicants to show how their communities and local identity meant they deserved to be awarded city status, as well as showing their royal links and cultural heritage.

The competition to receive civic honours was last run ten years ago to mark the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.