A dangerous sexual predator who abused two children has been jailed.

Tony Hawker attacked his first victim in 2008, before targeting another child who he repeatedly abused and raped between 2014 and 2018. He was only stopped when one of the victims told a friend about the abuse.

The 42-year-old from Worksop, denied the allegations claiming his victims had made up stories about him.

The case went to trial and a jury at Nottingham Crown Court found Hawker guilty of all charges against him. They included two counts of rape of a girl under 13, nine counts of assault on a girl under 13 by touching and two counts of sexual assault.

Hawker was sentenced to 26-years in prison and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.

He was also banned from working with children for life and must sign the Sex Offender's Register indefinitely.

Following the sentencing, investigating officer DC Dave Randall commended the bravery and courage of the girls whose evidence helped put a dangerous man behind bars.

“They disclosed the most horrendous sexual abuse and today's sentence reflects the gravity of what Hawker subjected them to.

“By refusing to admit what he did, Hawker forced both victims to relive their horrific ordeals during the trial.

“I hope that they gain strength and solace from seeing this man sent to prison for the awful crimes he committed against them."