Gareth Southgate surprised crowds in Sheffield today to help kick-off the nation’s Women’s EURO 2022 celebrations.

The England manager visited the first in a series of roadshows planned by tournament organisers to bring the national game to the regions.

Southgate joined Baroness Sue Campbell, England legend Sue Smith and Tournament Legacy Director Stacey Mullock at the Peace Gardens where a new legion of fans were trying new football skills and learning about the women’s game.

Gareth Southgate signing a football for a fan

During his visit Gareth met with a number of fans, observed a coaching session and surprised one lucky player with a signed ball.

“Football has long been a part of Sheffield’s identity so it’s fantastic to see how the UEFA Women’s EURO 22 Roadshows are helping young people to embrace that passion, have fun and enjoy football", Southgate said.

Gareth Southgate speaks at the event

"It’s always exciting to be the host nation, but this year’s event is set to be even more special with unprecedented demand for tickets and a new generation of fans inspired by the women’s game.”

As the UEFA Women’s EUROs draws closer, more communities, particularly young people and families, are being encouraged to get involved in the biggest European women’s sport event in history.