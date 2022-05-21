Major traffic chaos as M18 in South Yorkshire brought to standstill after crash

There has been major traffic disruption on the M18 in South Yorkshire after a massive pile up brought the motorway to a standstill.

Reports say around 11 emergency services vehicles were called to the scene of the crash which involved a lorry and a van, between junction 3 and 4 of the southbound carriageway near Doncaster.

Tailbacks stretched for miles as traffic was stopped for around two hours to allow vehicle recovery work and for a clean-up operation to get underway.

National Highways agency have now said the motorway has reopened and traffic is now flowing again.

It is not believed anyone was seriously injured in the crash.