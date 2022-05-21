A murder investigation is underway after the death of a 52-year-old woman in Barnsley.

Emergency services were called to a house on Rotherham Road in Monk Bretton at around 1am on Saturday 21st May where they found a seriously injured woman. Paramedics were unable to save her and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 54-year-old man has been arrested and is being questioned on suspicion of murder.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "Despite the best efforts of police and paramedics the woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A 54 year-old man who was at the address was arrested on suspicion of murder.

The woman’s family has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Formal identification will take place in the coming days."

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.