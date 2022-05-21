Play Brightcove video

Relatives of the murdered toddler Star Hobson gathered in Roberts Park, Saltaire, as a mural was revealed in memory of two-year-old Star Hobson.

Local artist Adrian Smith began work on the painting on Saturday (May 21) at the park in her hometown of Baildon, near Bradford.

Star Hobson suffered months of abuse at the hands of her mother and her partner

The toddler died almost two years ago after months of neglect by her mother and her partner.

Star Hobson's great-grandfather David Fawcett said the family were still struggling to come to terms with her death.

"It's very special to us because little baby Star, she came here when she was a tiny baby and now we've got this.

"We can just come here now we're getting into the nicer weather, just sit down have a look at the mural.

"There's a bench going to be erected here in the next few weeks, it's just absolutely great."

Star Hobson's great-grandmother Anita Smith and aunty Alicia Szepler were also at the unveiling of the mural.

The two-year-old's aunty said: "This was her home, Keighley wasn't her home. This was her home and it's nice to have something, down here is where all her happy times were.

"The best memories are from when she was down here."

Star was just 16-months-old when her life was taken from her at the hands of her mother's girlfriend, Savannah Brockhill.

Star's mother, Frankie Smith, brought Brockhill into their lives in November 2019, when Star was just six-months-old. The abuse began soon after and during the Keighley toddler's short life, she was subjected to repeated beatings by Brockhill.

During a six-week trial at Bradford Crown Court, the court heard how Star was subjected to "kicking and stamping" as well as a "slam choke" in order to "toughen her up".

Star's mum Smith and her partner Brockhill denied inflicting the fatal injuries on the baby, with each saying it must have been the other.

Prosecutor Alistair MacDonald QC told Bradford Crown Court when he opened the prosecution case in October that “there was also a degree of cruelty and psychological harm” inflicted on Star in the weeks and months before she died, as well as physical assaults.

Frankie Smith was found guilty of allowing the death of her daughter Star Hobson.

Jurors had been shown clips from a CCTV camera that prosecutors said showed Brockhill delivering a total of 21 blows to Star in a car over nearly three hours.

Brockhill was jailed for life for murder. Smith, who was convicted of causing or allowing Star's death, was initially jailed for eight years but had her sentence increased to 12 years by the Court of Appeal.

Social services were contacted multiple times from January 2020, the court heard, and Smith's family members and friends expressed concerns over bruises they saw on Star.

There were a total of five referrals to social services in the nine months before Star was killed on September 22, 2020.