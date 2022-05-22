Final day drama as Leeds United stay in the Premier League

Leeds United will play in the Premier League after beating Brentford on a dramatic final day of the season.

With the whites and Burnley level on points, Leeds knew they needed to better Burnley's result at home to Newcastle if they were to stay up.

A second half Raphinha penalty for Leeds was cancelled out by Sergi Canos' equaliser but Jack Harrison's injury time winner and Burnley's 2-0 defeat completed a memorable day for the Leeds players, management and fans.

Leeds started the game well and fashioned the games first opening - Jack Harrison's cross just out of reach of Raphinha at the far post.

Sam Greenwood, making his first Premier League start, was next to waste a decent opportunity. A nice move put the England under 21 international through on goal but he skied his shot.

On 20 minutes Leeds thought they'd taken the lead - youngster Joe Gelhardt firing into the roof of the net. However the VAR judged he was marginally offside and the score remained goalless.

It was all Leeds in the first half an hour and Raphinha was next to try his luck from 25 yards following a neat interchange with Rodrigo.

At that point with news of Newcastle taking the lead at Burnley, Leeds were out of the relegation zone.

Brentford, who had precious little to play for other than pride, finished the half the stronger. Mathias Jensen's chip was turned over by Illan Meslier and then Christian Eriksen saw his shot deflected wide.

Whether the pressure of the occasion was getting to Leeds they were starting to make mistakes. Raphinha was guilty of surrendering possession in the middle of the park but Joann Wissa's shot was held by Meslier.

Captain Liam Cooper was next to cause his team trouble - dwelling on the ball and being robbed by Bryan Mbeumo but he pulled his shot wide of the post.

The half time whistle blew with the score goalless but importantly the scoreline from Turf Moor meant Leeds were safe as it stood.

The second half started like the first half finished and Brentford should have gone ahead when Mbeumo was left alone at the far post but his tame effort was comfortably caught by Meslier.

Leeds' record signing Rodrigo then had the chance to payback some of his £27 million fee when he was played in on goal by Raphinha but the Spanish international couldn't convert.

Seconds later came the big moment Leeds had been waiting for. A mistake at the back by Brentford saw Raphinha through on goal. David Raya in the Brentford goal brought him down and the referee pointed to the spot. Raphinha made no mistake from 12 yards, before running to the jubilant Leeds supporters.

Spontaneous applause then emanating from the Leeds end when news filtered through that Newcastle had gone 2-0 up against Burnley. With half an hour of the season to go it was turning out to be a very good afternoon for Leeds.

However there was to be a further twist when first Burnley pulled a goal back and then Sergi Canos headed in to equalise for Brentford. Leeds were still in the driving seat but a goal for Burnley would change the complexion again.

Leeds were given a helping hand when goalscorer Canos was shown a second yellow card and Brentford were down to 10 men.

Then in injury time Jack Harrison struck from the edge of the box and the ball deflected into the back of the net.

Leeds were staying up.