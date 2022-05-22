Four mums tackle Yorkshire three peaks for Andy's Man Club

Four mums from West Yorkshire have tackled the Yorkshire three peak challenge in aid of male mental health charity Andy's Man Club.

Kelly Galvin, Sam Graham, Leigh Cullen and Gemma Fawcett decided to challenge themselves to do all three in a day after Gemma's daughter lost her dad in 2019.

"All men need to know they're not alone. There's such a huge stigma that they shouldn't show their emotions", said Gemma.

"I just want to try and prevent any family from having to experience what we've had to experience."

The mums' children all attend the same school and it was chatting at the school gates which led them to plan the challenge.

Gemma Fawcett, Leigh Cullen, Sam Graham and Kelly Galvin.

Kelly said: "We were saying we wanted to get active together - so we decided to just go for one of the biggest challenges in Yorkshire."

But it wasn't all smooth sailing, after Gemma sustained a knee injury on the second climb.

"I was crying thinking I can do this. But I thought I know why I'm doing this so I powered through."

Their initial goal was to raise £400, but after meeting a group of farmers from Lincolnshire at the finish line they were tipped over the £1000 mark.

They say they're now planning many challenges to come to keep raising money and awareness about the importance of men's mental health.

You can donate to their page here.