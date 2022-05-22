A “violent and controlling bully” who repeatedly assaulted, intimidated and harassed a woman has been jailed.

Michael Hyla punched his victim in the face on one occasion and strangled her on another.

In addition to these attacks in April and August 2021, he also downloaded tracking apps to her phone, destroyed her passport and used hidden cameras to spy on her.

Hyla, of Mansfield, later pleaded guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour, assault by beating and causing actual bodily harm.

He was jailed for a total of three years.

Detective Constable Ella Redfern, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We treat violence against women and girls extremely seriously and will always work tirelessly to investigate allegations and bring perpetrators to justice.

“All we need is a single call from a victim or their family to begin our work and to hold those responsible to account."