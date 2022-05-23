Two brothers from South Yorkshire who carried out the "evil and twisted" killing of a man in a row over a stolen mobility scooter have been jailed.

Gareth Leach and Kyle Martin attacked Dean Williamson after accusing him of stealing the scooter belonging to their mother, Sara Martin.

Sheffield Crown Court heard they kicked and stamped on him, and "dashed" his head against a wall in the incident at Mr Williamson's home in Williams Street, Parkgate.

Dashcam footage later recovered from Leach's own car showed him telling his mother: "I've just killed him. Me and Kyle."

Police released dashcam audio of Leach admitting the crime to his mother. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Leach, 28, and Martin, 22, were acquitted of murder after a trial last month but admitted manslaughter.

The court heard how they attacked Mr Williamson, 45, on 5 October last year – six days after CCTV showed their victim taking Sara Martin's mobility scooter.

'I'm going to lose my kids'

Peter Heath Glenser, prosecuting, said: "The confrontation lasted a few seconds. The Crown say both men seriously assaulted Dean Williamson and he died as a result of his injuries."Mr Williamson was taken to Rotherham District General Hospital, where he died the same day.

In the dascam footage found in Leach's car the father-of-two was heard telling his mother: "We left him with broken ribs. I had to pull Kyle off him before he killed him... I told you didn't I? I told you. I knew it was a bad idea going today."

In a later mobile phone conversation Leach could be heard asking his mother to pin the blame on his brother, saying: "Tell them it's Kyle not me. I've got kids mum. I'm going to lose my kids, I'm going to lose everything. You have got to tell Kyle not to mention me."

Martin agreed to go along with the plan. She was later convicted of perverting the course of justice.

Sentencing, judge Mr Justice Robin Knowles said: "This is a depressing case and one that is not without its complexities. The foolish theft of a disability scooter by a disabled man from a disabled woman led to a cowardly attack on the deceased by two able-bodied men."

Leach of Brameld Road, Mexborough, was sentenced to nine years for manslaughter and two years for perverting the course of justice. The sentences will run concurrently.

Kyle Martin, of Selwyn Street, Rotherham, was sentenced to nine years in prison for manslaughter.

Sara Martin was handed a 14-month sentence, suspended for two years, for perverting the course of justice.

Det Chief Insp Simon Palmer said: Today’s sentencing will not bring Dean back to his family, but I hope the end of the proceedings bring closure to all that knew and loved him.

"Leach and Martin’s actions that day were evil and twisted, I am pleased their sentences reflect their actions."