Police are appealing for information after a cyclist died a number of weeks after he was injured in a collision with an electric bicycle.

Vincent Cullinane, who was 51, was riding a black Boardman pedal cycle on the pavement on East Street, Leeds, on the evening of 21 April.

He was involved in a collision with a blue Carrera electronically-assisted pedal cycle travelling in the opposite direction.

The incident happened on East Street in Leeds city centre. Credit: Google

Police said that he never recovered from his injuries and died on Tuesday, 10 May.

The rider of the other bike, a 19-year-old man, suffered a minor leg injury.

The collision is now being investigated by the West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team.

Anyone with information should call 101.