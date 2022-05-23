A "predatory" paedophile who carried out a string of attacks on two young victims across South, East and North Yorkshire has been jailed.

Michael France, of Sandyfields View, Skellow, Doncaster, was found guilt after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court of 14 charges, including 11 counts of rape against children under 13.

The children were as young as five when the attacks started.

France, 42, was arrested as part of a joint investigation by South Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Police after one of the victims came forward in 2019.

Det Sgt David Adams, of North Yorkshire Police, said France was a "predatory and depraved man" and added: "This case has been one of the most impactive and disturbing cases of sexual abuse that I have ever encountered.

"I have great respect for the bravery of both of the victims in this case. They have been so strong and determined throughout investigation, trial and giving their evidence to the court.

"Having to relive the horrific sexual abuse that France subjected them to as children must be one of the hardest things they have ever had to do, and they have done it with dignity."

France was jailed for a minimum of 31 years, with an extended five years on licence, and was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Temporary Det Sgt Melissa Green, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "Throughout the trial Michael France maintained his innocence, denying the allegations and stating they had never happened. Ultimately, he was implying his victims were lying.

"The complainants in this case were children at the time of the offences, one of them now being an adult, who had come forward to police to report historical abuse against them by Michael France between the ages of five and 18 years of age. Their bravery in doing so has led to him now finally facing time behind bars."

