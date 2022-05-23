Referee Jon Moss received a cheeky retirement gift from Jamie Vardy after officiating his last ever Premier League game.

Moss, from Leeds, was in charge for the final time in the top flight as Vardy's Leicester took on Southampton on the final day of the season.

After the game Vardy and team mate Kasper Schmeichel surprised the 51-year-old with a signed shirt.

But, in a light-hearted jibe, the shirt was embroidered with the message "thank you for retiring" on the back.

Leicester players Jamie Vardy and Kasper Schmeichel presented Moss with the shirt after the game on Sunday

He appeared to take the comment in good spirit, with a picture of him smiling alongside the two players appearing on social media.

Moss started in the Northern Counties before working his way up to becoming a Premier League referee in 2011.

He has taken charge of some of the biggest games in English football during his career, the pinnacle of which came in 2015 when he refereed the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Aston Villa.

His final game as a professional referee will be the Championship Play Off Final between Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest this weekend.

Jon Moss spoke to reporter Chris Kiddey in 2019 after opening a Vinyl store in Leeds.

