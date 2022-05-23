People have reacted with shock on social media after police released an image of a threatening-looking weapon that was seized on a street in Hull.

The Humberside Police neighbourhood team for Hull posted a picture of what appears to be a wooden baton with a strap, embedded with dozens of nails.

The force said a man had been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

One Facebook user said it looked like the carrier "really intended to hurt someone". Another said it was "insane".

Others made the comparison with the character Negan, from the television horror series The Walking Dead, who carries a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire.

The seizure comes as the force takes part in Operation Sceptre, a national initiative to cut knife crime by targeting those carrying weapons and disrupting the supply of knives.

As part of the operation, there are "knife bins" at several locations across East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire where people can hand in their weapons.

