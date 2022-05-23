Police have released an image of a man they want to find after a teenager was sexually assaulted in a play park.

The girl was in the park, on Derby Road, off Leeds Road in Bradford when a man sat next to her an assaulted her. The incident happened between 5pm and 6pm on 13 March.

He left when he was challenged by witnesses. Police said the victim was unhurt but "shaken".

Acting Det Chief Insp Julie Deacon said: "We have been conducting a number of enquiries into this reported offence and are now in a position to issue an image of a man who can help us with our enquiries."

Anyone with information should contact the Bradford District Safeguarding Unit on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.