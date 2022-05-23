The Conservative Party have announced their candidate for the Wakefield by-election following the conviction of the former MP Imran Ahmad Khan for sexual assault.

Khan, who will be sentenced on Monday, 23 May, resigned last month after being found guilty of assaulting a teenage boy in 2008.

The by-election sparked by his departure will take place on 23 June.

Conservatives North announced the selection of Nadeem Ahmed as the party's pick for the poll.

Mr Ahmed has been a councillor in Wakefield for 16 years.

He was congratulated by Conservative Party co-chairman Oliver Dowden.

Mr Dowden tweeted: "Born and bred in Wakefield – and a councillor there since 2006 – he'll be a strong local voice for Wakefield, helping us level up there and across the whole United Kingdom."

Labour's candidate for the election is Simon Lightwood.

Labour candidate Simon Lightwood. Credit: Twitter/Simon Lightwood

A traditional Labour stronghold, the Wakefield by-election will be fiercely fought, after it was won by the Conservatives in 2019 for the first time in more than 87 years.

