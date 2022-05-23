Play Brightcove video

Video courtesy of Beren Cross

After a momentous sporting victory, it's not unsual for an athlete to perform a lap of honour.

But, amid the euphoria of avoiding relegation from the Premier League, Leeds United midfielder Raphinha was seen travelling the length of the Brentford pitch on his knees.

His side had just beaten the Bees 2-1 to secure their top flight status, with Burnley replacing them in the drop zone on the final day of the season after they lost to Newcastle by the same score.

And the unorthodox gesture sparked confusion on social media as to why the Brazilian had done it.

Why did Raphinha celebrate by walking on his knees?

After the final whistle, the Leeds players celebrated wildly with their supporters in the corner of the Brentford Community stadium having secured their top flight status for another year.

During those scenes Raphinha, who scored the opening goal of Leeds' win, jumped into the crowd.

He later posted on social media: " I think the photos speak a thousand words. Thank you for everyone's support. We are staying up!"

Raphinha jumped into the crowd to celebrate with the travelling Leeds fans Credit: PA

But in a much more solemn gesture, it was his knee-walk which needed much more explanation.

In South America it is a ritual to repay god for granting a wish. With Leeds remaining a Premier League side, with a win on the final day of the season, the 25-year-old's gesture was a way of honouring that promise.

Raphinha later posted about the achievement of surviving in the Premier League: "It was difficult, it was very difficult, but we fought hard and we achieved our goal of keeping this great club in the Premier League."

After the players returned to the away dressing room manager Jesse Marsch addressed his players with an emotional speech.

He said: "A group that shows belief and never says quit, that runs for each other, that fights for each other, that does everything we can and that is what got us here.

"It’s the character of you guys, I don’t want to stand in front of the fans and hear my name chanted, it’s us. It will always be us and we are staying in the Premier League, gents."

