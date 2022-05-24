A man is being questioned by detectives after a 13-year-old girl was repeatedly asked to get into a van in East Yorkshire.

It happened while the girl was walking along Welton Low Road, Brough, on Monday, 23 May.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "A man in a van is reported to have approached a 13-year-old girl and repeatedly asked if she wanted a lift and to get in the van.

"The girl, sensibly, did not accept the offers and told her parents straight away, who reported the incident to us."

A man was arrested on Tuesday, 24 May, in connection with the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should call 101.

