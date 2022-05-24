North Yorkshire Police 'draw line' over prickly 999 call about trapped hedgehog
Police have issued a warning to the public after receiving a 999 call about a hedgehog with its head stuck in a gate.
Officers posted their prickly response on social media after a member of the public called the emergency line to ask for help to rescue the stranded animal.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson advised people not "hog the 999 line" adding: "We love animals, and our officers on patrol will often step in help them as part of day-to-day police work - for example, herding a wayward cow off a busy road before anyone comes to harm.
"But we have to draw the line when - as we did the other day - we get a 999 call asking us to rescue a hedgehog with its head stuck in a gate.
"Obviously we hope the little fella is OK. But with the best will in the world, this isn't something that's a 999 police emergency."
They went on to say that people should only call 999 when a crime is in progress or someone is in immediate danger.
North Yorkshire Police are not alone in highlight time-wasting calls. West Yorkshire Police said they receive around 120 calls a day to their 999 line that not life-or-death emergency incidents.
On Monday, their contact management centre tweeted about one such call – from someone wanting to know if a fox is dangerous.
'There's a bat in my bedroom': Ridiculous 999 calls
Some of the most common time-wasting calls are people asking for directions, losing property and not being allowed into nightclubs.
But police receive calls about a variety of non-emergency matters. Here are some of the worst examples from various forces:
"I’ve been charged too much for my coffee"
"There is a bat in my bedroom"
"I need a taxi"
"My kebab is cold"
"There is a chicken in the road"
"I've forgotten my laptop password"
"My biscuits are out of date"
