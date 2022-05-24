Police have issued a warning to the public after receiving a 999 call about a hedgehog with its head stuck in a gate.

Officers posted their prickly response on social media after a member of the public called the emergency line to ask for help to rescue the stranded animal.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson advised people not "hog the 999 line" adding: "We love animals, and our officers on patrol will often step in help them as part of day-to-day police work - for example, herding a wayward cow off a busy road before anyone comes to harm.

"But we have to draw the line when - as we did the other day - we get a 999 call asking us to rescue a hedgehog with its head stuck in a gate.

"Obviously we hope the little fella is OK. But with the best will in the world, this isn't something that's a 999 police emergency."

They went on to say that people should only call 999 when a crime is in progress or someone is in immediate danger.

North Yorkshire Police are not alone in highlight time-wasting calls. West Yorkshire Police said they receive around 120 calls a day to their 999 line that not life-or-death emergency incidents.

On Monday, their contact management centre tweeted about one such call – from someone wanting to know if a fox is dangerous.

'There's a bat in my bedroom': Ridiculous 999 calls

Some of the most common time-wasting calls are people asking for directions, losing property and not being allowed into nightclubs.

But police receive calls about a variety of non-emergency matters. Here are some of the worst examples from various forces:

"I’ve been charged too much for my coffee"

"There is a bat in my bedroom"

"I need a taxi"

"My kebab is cold"

"There is a chicken in the road"

"I've forgotten my laptop password"

"My biscuits are out of date"

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.