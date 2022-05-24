Drivers using the M62 have been warned of further disruption after inspections to a bridge that was already undergoing repairs revealed further problems.

Engineers started work on the Ouse Bridge, near Goole, East Yorkshire, after damage to a one of its joints was discovered in March.

Two lanes of the eastbound carriageway have been closed since the middle of April, with a contra-flow system and reduced speed limit introduced.

Now the eastbound carriageway between junctions 36 for Goole and 37 for Howden has been closed completely after a second joint was found to have deteriorated.

'Highly complex'

Phil Jepps, of National Highways, said: "As safety is our key priority we have closed that lane meaning all eastbound traffic is now using the contraflow lane on the westbound carriageway. Road users should therefore expect delays.

"We also anticipate delays on local roads in the area so advise people to allow extra time for their journeys.

"Repairing bridge joints is highly complex and requires specialist equipment, resource, and time. We continue to work with expert contractors to assess the situation and develop the right solution for the bridge. At this time there is no indication when the eastbound carriageway will reopen."

Drivers are being warned that eastbound traffic will not be able to leave the M62 at junction 37. Instead vehicles will be diverted to junction 38 to turn round and return on the westbound carriageway.