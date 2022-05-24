Motorists in West Yorkshire are being warned to expect long delays on the M62 on Tuesday morning (24 May) due to an accident at Junction 25 for Brighouse.

The motorway was closed in both directions in the early hours of Tuesday morning after a multi-vehicle collision.

A car travelling on the Eastbound carriageway crossed the central reservation and ended up on the Westbound carriageway.

Lane three of the Eastbound carriageway remains closed. The westbound side reopened by 6:20am after being closed since 4:30am.