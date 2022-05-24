A man has been charged following an incident which led to the evacuation of part of a Hull estate.

Police cordoned off Welshpool Close, Bransholme, after the discovery of a suspicious package on Saturday, 14 May.

The army's bomb disposal team was called and found there was no risk to the public.

The incident led to the evacuation of part of the estate. Credit: MEN Media

Darrel Greig, 45, of Navenby Grove, Hull, has now been charged with placing an item near a building with intent.

Greig has been remanded in custody to appear in court at a later date.