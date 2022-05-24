A mother has been branded "shocking" after stealing nearly £9,000 from her teenage daughter and then accusing her of spending it all.

Kerri Pawson, of Helen's Crescent, Briglsey, near Grimsby, set up a bank account in her daughter's name in 2017 after the teenager was awarded £8,763 from the Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority.

The girl was not entitled to access the money until she turned 18.

Gareth Henderson-Moore, prosecuting, told Grimsby Crown Court how she became suspicious after questioning her mother about when she would get the money.

"[Pawson] told her that the money was with a holding company which had gone bankrupt," he said.

The pair argued and Pawson, 42, accused her daughter of being "a liar" and having spent the money on mobile phones.

The girl contacted the police to alert them to her suspicion of fraud.

Pawson later admitted fraud and theft.

Mr Henderson-Moore said Pawson had abused her position of trust and the fraud had caused significant damage to the teenager.

Chris Brewin, mitigating, said: "I can only ask for mercy for my client."

He added his client had no previous convictions and the risk of re-offending was low. The defence barrister said his client had sought help for mental health issues.

Judge Recorder Gavin Doig said: "The victim is your daughter, which is a shocking feature of the crime. You took it without telling her.

"You spent it until all the money had gone. When interviewed you denied the offence and accused your daughter of lying and you suggested she had committed fraud. Your daughter is innocent and you are the person to blame."

He imposed a 24-month term in prison, suspended for two years and ordered her to undertake 300 hours of unpaid work.

It was not revealed in court why Pawson's daughter was entitled to the money but that she will be able to regain the money owed to her by applying to the compensation board.

