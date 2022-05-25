Health bosses have approved the closure of a Lincolnshire accident and emergency department despite a long campaign to save it.

The unit, at Grantham, will be permanently downgraded to an urgent treatment centre after a meeting of the Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group on Wednesday, 25 May.

It follows a public consultation, which found that just over half of respondents disagreed with the proposal.

Campaigners say longer journey times to other A and E departments could put patients at risk.

Cllr Linda Wootten, of Lincolnshire County Council, opposes the move. She said: "It just means that we're all going to have to travel a lot further, and some of my colleagues are predicting that people will die, because it's a long stretch to get to Lincoln."

The decision comes after years of protests, which started when the A and E began operating limited hours in 2016.

And it is part of a series of measures that will also see changes to orthapaedic, stroke and acute services across Lincolnshire.

Health bosses say the changes will result in better access to urgent and emergency care, and shorter waiting times.

John Turner, chief executive of NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said senior clinicians had "consistently recommended" the proposals to deliver "the best possible outcomes for their patients".

He said: "Through the public consultation, we were able to engage with the people of Lincolnshire about the full background of our thinking, the challenges that we face and the recommendations which we believe will best serve our population.

"We are extremely grateful to all of those who gave their open and honest opinions via the consultation questionnaire and face-to-face and virtual events across the twelve-week consultation, helping us to shape the future of these county services."

What the proposals mean

The CCG's board approved the following changes to Lincolnshire's NHS services:

The creation of a 24/7 walk-in urgent treatment centre at Grantham and District Hospital, in place of the current A and E.

The establishment of a "centre of excellence" in Lincolnshire for planned orthapaedic surgery at Grantham and District Hospital and a dedicated day case centre at County Hospital, Louth.

The implementation of integrated community/acute medical beds at Grantham and District Hospital, in place of the current acute medical beds.

The establishment of a "centre of excellence" for hyper-acute and acute stroke services at Lincoln County Hospital, with services no longer provided at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston.

