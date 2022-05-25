A boy who was diagnosed with a cancerous tumour after feeling what he thought was a stitch while on holiday says looking back on the experience is "surreal". Sam Amess, from Bransholme, Hull, was in Morocco with his family when he developed a sharp pain shortly before his 12th birthday.

But when he arrived home, an MRI scan revealed an advanced tumour on his liver. After being diagnosed March of 2015, Sam underwent chemotherapy before having a life-saving liver transplant.

At one point, Sam's family discussed end-of-life care. But now, aged 19, he is looking forward to the future.

He said: "At one point we were even talking about putting me in a hospice.

"It's quite surreal to be honest, when you think that I'd been given such a low chance of survival and I didn't think I'd make it."

Sam post-treatment with former Hull City player, Robert Snodgrass

Seven years on from his diagnosis, Sam no longer needs to use a wheelchair and says that he is now in great health. He plans to prove it by carrying out a running challenge to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

He said: "Before my diagnosis, I was very active and played a lot of football, but once I started the chemo, I was in a wheelchair for months and I lost a lot of weight. To get to where I am now is amazing and running a 5k will be great achievement for me."

Sam has already raised £250 for Cancer Research UK through his online fundraiser.

