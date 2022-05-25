Four people have been injured after a bus hit a bridge in Sheffield.

The double decker was travelling to the Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre when it collided with the bridge on Wednesday afternoon, 25 May.

The roof was partially torn off in the incident.

Bus operator First said four people suffered minor injuries, not including the driver.

Investigations are being carried out to establish what happened. Credit: Sheffield Online/Facebook

Operations Director Rob Hughes said: "I can confirm that a First Sheffield bus has been in collision with a bridge in Crystal Peaks shopping complex this afternoon.

"Thankfully there are only four people with minor injuries who were travelling on the bus at the time. The driver didn’t sustain any injuries but is in shock."

He said enquiries were under way to establish what had happened.

"We are providing support for the people involved in the incident to assist them with onward travel arrangements, and a full investigation is underway to determine the circumstances relating to the incident," he said.

