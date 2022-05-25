A man who told an MP he would "do him in" after the politician laughed at his wife during a door-step disagreement has been sentenced.

Alec Shelbrooke, the Conservative MP for Elmet and Rothwell, West Yorkshire, was on a leaflet drop in his constituency in November last year when he spoke to the wife of John Geldard, 49.

Leeds Magistrates Court heard that the woman expressed her views about what was in the flyer, carrying the slogan "Build Back Better".

Mr Shelbrooke admitted laughing at her, the court heard, after which the woman told her husband what had happened.

Geldard saw red, got into his car and found Mr Shelbrooke in Swithens Drive.

The court heard he stopped his car and approached the MP in an "aggressive manner". He called Mr Shelbrooke a "f****** c***" and said: "If you ever laugh at my wife I'll do you."

He said: "If you ever come around here again I'll do you in."

He was later arrested and refused to be interviewed – but said the abuse was not motivated by his own political beliefs.

Geldard told police he did not know the man he was abusing was his MP, who he had previously emailed for help.

In a statement, Mr Shelbrooke acknowledged he had laughed at the woman.

Geldard pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. He was ordered to pay £635.

Following the sentencing, a spokesman for Mr Shelbrooke said the MP was determined not to be put off from his constituency work.

He said: "Whilst we have updated our security arrangements, Alec will not be deterred from serving his constituents at his weekly surgeries or from updating residents via his regular newsletters."

