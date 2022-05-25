Skip to content

Convicted rapist Phillip Weaver jailed again over sexual assault in Hull

Sex attacker Phillip Weaver
Phillip Weaver was previously jailed for raping a woman as she cycled to work. Credit: Humberside Police

A convicted rapist is back behind bars after sexually assaulting a woman he attacked with a metal bar.

Phillip Weaver was jailed for six years for raping a woman after pulling her off a bike as she cycled to work in Hull in August 2015. On New Year's Day this year, he sexually assaulted another woman, hitting her with a metal bar and causing injuries to her face.Weaver, 32, of Cottingham Road, Hull, admitted sexual assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and breaching a sexual offender order.In a victim impact statement read out at Hull Crown Court, the victim said: "If he had hit me in the wrong place, I could have died. It is hard to wrap my head around that."Judge Mark Bury described Weaver as dangerous and aggressive and said he posed a "significant risk of harm" to women.He was jailed for five years, with an extended four-year licence period.

Det Con Annabel Devall, of Humberside Police, praised the woman's "courage" and added: "This dangerous offender caused the victim great physical and mental harm."I know nothing will take away the suffering that Weaver has caused the victim, but I hope the outcome at court will provide them with some closure in knowing that he is now behind bars and unable to attack anyone else."

