Duncan Wood is to leave ITV News Calendar after 19 years as the programme presenter.

Duncan, who has worked in television for more than three decades, became synonymous with Calendar as one half of the longest-running presenting partnership in ITV News, alongside former presenter Christine Talbot.

He said: "It's been an incredible honour and privilege to be allowed into the front rooms of millions of homes across the region for almost two decades, building up a relationship with ITV Calendar's wonderful viewers, and telling their amazing stories.

"I've been fortunate to make many lifelong friends through the programme and to have worked with some exceptionally talented people both on and off screen.

"But after a lot of thought I've decided the time is right for me to start the next chapter of my life and see what's round the next corner!"

Duncan Wood and Christine Talbot were the longest-running partnership on ITV News. Credit: ITV News

Duncan started his career as a reporter at a local newspaper in Sunderland before going on to write for a number of national titles.

He moved into broadcasting at Metro FM in Newcastle, before beginning his 32 years in television as the sports presenter at ITV Tyne Tees.

Having spent seven years as North of England correspondent and stand-in presenter at GMTV, Duncan joined ITV Calendar in 2003, presenting alongside Christine Talbot at Television Centre in Leeds.

Duncan Wood stood in as GMTV presenter. Credit: ITV

Duncan's first programme was an outside broadcast at Sheffield Town Hall on 27 May, 2003, as Sheffield United were given a civic reception after their play off final.

He went on to cover some of the biggest stories of the last two decades and reported from overseas on trips to Dubai, to cover the Bollywood Oscars, and to the Greek island of Kos on three occasions to cover the unsolved disappearance of the Sheffield toddler Ben Needham.

Duncan reporting from Kos on the disappearance of Ben Needham. Credit: ITV

"If I had one wish for any family I've met during my time at Calendar it would be for Ben's mother Kerry, her parents and her daughter to get the answers they deserve" said Duncan.

Duncan Wood with former chat show host Michael Parkinson.

Duncan was also given his own show – Wood you Believe It – and interviewed star names in the One to One series for ITV Yorkshire. His on-screen partnership with Christine Talbot was the longest in ITV News until her departure last year.

He has been recognised by the Royal Television Society, the O2 Awards, the Yorkshire Choice Awards and the Yorkshire Society, who named him Media Personality of the Year.

Duncan won multiple awards.

With his love of sport, and golf in particular, Duncan says one of his most treasured interviews was with Danny Willett after the Sheffield professional won his first major title, the Masters at Augusta.

ITV Calendar's Head of News, Mark Hayman, said: "Duncan has made a huge contribution to television in the region, covering the biggest stories of the last two decades. In addition to telling the day’s news, his sense of fun and on-screen relationship with weather presenter Jon Mitchell have established him as a favourite with viewers.

"We are very sad that he has decided that it's time to leave us and we wish him the very best of luck in the future."

Duncan, who has been away from work with health issues, will say farewell to Calendar viewers in a recorded message on the programme on Thursday.

