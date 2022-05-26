The family of a Huddersfield Town legend have started a fundraiser to giver him "a glimmer of joy" as he battles late-stage dementia.

Steve Smith, a long-serving former Terriers player, manager and coach, was diagnosed with the condition in 2013.

His daughter, Lisa, is hoping to raise £5,000 to buy her father, now 76, a specialist dementia bed, rocking chair and one-to-one support, to give him a "glimmer of joy."

She said: "My final prayer for dad is that he receives outstanding end-of-life care. He deserves that. I know I'm biased, because I love him dearly, but anyone that knows dad would 100% agree. He is a true community member with a gentleman's spirit."

Smith started his youth career with Huddersfield Town, before making his senior debut in 1964. He went onto make 342 appearances for The Terriers, scoring 30 goals.

Smith left the club for Halifax Town in 1977, but later returned in a non-contract basis, spending 10 months as manager.

'He has suffered so much'

His daughter said he struggled through coronavirus lockdowns and a lack of exercise left him with swollen legs. He had to be given blood-thinning injections.

She wants more to be done to help "physically fit" people living with dementia in care homes and is lobbying for funding for a new dementia home to provide a nutritional diet and daily activities to suit individual needs.

"He still has high levels of physical fitness, which has been suppressed by both his mental state and the restricted care most care homes offer," she said. "He has suffered so much and is still managing to show a genuine smile in moments of happiness."

