Leeds United have announced the signing of Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson for a fee thought to be around £25million.

The 21-year-old joins on a five-year-contract.

Aaronson made 41 appearances for Salzburg last season, scoring six times and providing 10 assists as the club won the Austrian Bundesliga and Austrian Cup double for the second season in succession.

A United States international, the attacking midfielder has won 18 caps for his country, scoring five goals.

He came through the ranks with Philadelphia Union and went on to establish himself in the side on a regular basis, making a further 29 appearances during 2019 before moving to Austria, where he played under current Leeds boss Jesse Marsch.

He played 10 games in the Champions League, helping Salzburg reach the last 16.