Police investigating the murder of an Italian pizza chef in a park in Sheffield have released images of a number of potential witnesses.

Carlo Giannini, 34, was found stabbed to death in Manor Fields Park at 5am on Thursday, 12 May.

A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man are both on bail after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Carlo Giannini died in the early hours of 19 May. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

South Yorkshire Police say Mr Giannini is thought to have entered the park at 11.06pm but his movements are otherwise unknown.

The force has now released images of several people captured on CCTV around the park between 11.13pm and 3.09am on the night of the murder.

Police want to find the people pictured. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Senior Investigating Officer, Det Chief Insp Becky Hodgman said: "It’s essential we build up a clear picture of the activity in and around the park on the night of the 11 May and into the early hours of 12 May.

Mr Giannini was found in Manor Fields Park. Credit: ITV News

"We are looking to speak to those pictured as potential witnesses to the most serious of crimes. If you recognise yourself or someone you know in the images, please get in touch as soon as possible."

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

