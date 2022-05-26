Play Brightcove video

Video report by Matt Price

Hundreds of villagers were left without phone and internet connections after thieves stole 4,000 metres of underground copper cable.

About 200 homes and businesses in Harby were cut off from phone and broadband services following the incident in Harby, west of Lincoln, earlier this week.

Local spa owner Katie Statham was among those affected. She said: "We lost all of our card machine payments, emails, social media – all the ways people get in touch with us. We had nothing."

A spokesperson for the network company Openreach said: "We’re really disappointed that villagers in Harby are having to bear the brunt of criminal behaviour and theft from our network."

Investigations ongoing

Engineers have been working around the clock to restore connections, but Openreach said: "This is a huge job and despite our best efforts, repairs are very likely to run into next week due to the extent of the damage."

Lincolnshire Police said the incident, at Magna Mile in Ludford, was reported at around 2.20am on 23 May.

Det Insp Richard Nethercott said: "We take all reports of rural seriously and will fully investigate any crime reported to us.

"We continue to urge those living, working or dog walking in rural areas to be extra vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour to us. Investigations into the cable theft are ongoing so please contact us if you can assist."